India’s second-longest cable bridge inaugurated in Karnataka's Shivamogga

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated India’s second-longest cable-stayed bridge, the 6-km-long Sharavathi Bridge built across the Sharavathi backwaters in Karnataka’s Malnad region. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in presence of other BJP leaders inauguratesd India’s second-longest cable-stayed bridge, the 6-kilometre-long Ambaragodlu-Kalasavalli Bridge, in Shivamogga on Monday. (@nitin_gadkari X)

Constructed at a cost of ₹472 crore, the bridge is expected to significantly improve regional mobility and enhance connectivity in the Western Ghats region. Sharing the update on X, Gadkari said, “Inaugurated India's second-longest cable-stayed bridge, the 6-km-long Sharavathi Bridge in Karnataka, built at a cost of ₹472 crore to enhance regional connectivity and boost mobility across the Malnad region.”

Watch the video here:

Gadkari was accompanied by senior BJP leaders including former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra, and BJP state president BY Vijayendra.

(Also Read: Karnataka man, 30, stabbed to death over chicken piece at wedding dinner in Belagavi)

Sharavathi bridge inauguration sparks political row

The inauguration, however, stirred political tensions in the state, with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah publicly expressing displeasure over the timing of the event.

In a post on X, the CM stated that he had requested a postponement of the function as he had a pre-scheduled engagement in Vijayapura. Despite the Union Minister reportedly agreeing to the request, Siddaramaiah alleged that local BJP leaders went ahead with the event “under pressure”, without informing him.

“Although the Union Minister had agreed to postpone the program, local BJP leaders succumbed to pressure and organised the program today without bringing it to my attention,” he wrote.

The CM also criticised the BJP for violating protocol and excluding the state government from a centrally sponsored infrastructure event.

“In protest of this move by the BJP, no government ministers or local MLAs are participating in the program... There has been no adherence to protocol here. State governments also have a role in centrally sponsored projects,” he added.

In addition to the bridge inauguration, Gadkari laid the foundation stone for nine National Highway projects spanning 99 kilometres and collectively worth over ₹2,000 crore, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

Widening of the Bidar-Humnabad section (NH-367): A 47-km stretch expected to reduce travel time between Bidar and Kalaburagi.

Restoration works on the Shiradi Ghat section (NH-75): A vital link on the Mangaluru–Bengaluru corridor, especially critical during monsoon season.

The Union Minister also visited the Sri Sigandur Chowdeshwari Ji Temple in Shivamogga, accompanied by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BS Yediyurappa.

(Also Read: ‘We only feared people, not animals’: Russian woman on life in Gokarna cave with daughters)