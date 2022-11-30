Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Investors' Conclave for mining sector to be held in Bengaluru on December 3

Investors' Conclave for mining sector to be held in Bengaluru on December 3

bengaluru news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 06:06 PM IST

He added that Karnataka chief minister Basavarj Bommai would be at the event.

Investors' Conclave for mining sector to be held in Bengaluru on December 3
Investors' Conclave for mining sector to be held in Bengaluru on December 3
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Union coal and mines minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday announced a two-city investors summit - to be held in Mumbai on Thursday and in Bengaluru on Saturday - and said the event would help interested parties to 'realise the potential of the mining sector in India'.

"We are conducting a conclave on commercial cold mine auctions and various opportunities in the mining sector of the country. The conclave will be organised in Bengaluru and Mumbai... in Bengaluru the conclave will be on December 3," the union minister said.

He added that Karnataka chief minister Basavarj Bommai would be at the event.

The minister further said the conclave 'stresses on the capability of mega auctions of various commercial mines and will expose the investors to possibilities in this area'.

"India is among the fastest growing economies in the world and energy is the key requirement to fuel the economic growth," he said.

The same conclave will be conducted on December 1 in Mumbai. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will address potential investors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out