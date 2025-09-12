iPhone theft in Bengaluru sparks online buzz, Redditors share surprising phone recovery tales

A recent iPhone 15 Pro theft in Bengaluru has sparked a flurry of real-life phone recovery stories on Reddit, with users on the city’s popular subreddit, r/Bengaluru, chiming in with their own experiences, ranging from lucky recoveries to long, frustrating battles. Users recounted experiences with police, ranging from successful recoveries to frustrating waits, highlighting varied outcomes of phone theft reports in Bengaluru.(AP)

The post that started it all came from a user whose iPhone was snatched earlier this week. The user said they had filed a police complaint, submitted the IMEI number to their mobile provider and locked down all their online accounts. Still, they were unsure if they’d ever see the phone again.

“Has anyone actually recovered their iPhone after filing a police complaint?” the user asked. The responses painted a mixed but intriguing picture.

One user recalled losing a Poco X2 phone near Kalyan Nagar. Thanks to a swift e-lost report at Hennur Police Station, the phone was tracked and recovered within ten days. “Whenever a person puts their sim card in your phone, the police gets the phone number and city location. In my case police got the number of the person using my phone, I requested police officer to share his number and i called that guy and spoke to him that if he doesn't send me my phone through courier i will take strict action because we have already tracked the location,” the user explained. After confronting the new user, they were able to get the phone back, via courier.

Others were less optimistic. “Nope, The cops could previously track your real time location and then find it. They still can even now but won’t. They’ll ask you to file an “online report” on some app and play the waiting game. Unless you’ve got some contacts, they will not give two hoots about finding your phone,” another Redditor noted, saying they only got their phone back after demanding information about its last known location.