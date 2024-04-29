‘Must be pre-planned’: Karnataka ex-CM Basavaraj Bommai on sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna

Former Karnataka chief and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai responded to the alleged sex scandal linked to JDS leader Prajwal Revanna saying the issue must have been a ‘pre-planned’ as it came out during the Lok Sabha elections. He also said the women in the state are not feeling safe under the Congress government. “It is all pre-planned”: Karnataka ex-CM Basavaraj Bommai on Hassan sex scandal

Speaking to reporters in Karnataka’s Haveri, Bommai said, “Given the timing of the incident, the Hassan sex scandal seems to be pre-planned by someone. I heard that some of the videos are fake. Many similar videos are doing rounds, but why SIT probe on this?”

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that the state government will form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into 'obscene videos' that are allegedly related to JD(S) Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna in Hassan. He also said that the decision was taken after the chairperson of the Women's Commission wrote a letter to the government regarding the issue.

Last week, Poornachandra Tejaswi MG, election agent of the Janata Dal (Secular) and the BJP, accused a person named Naveen Gowda and others of circulating obscene videos to tarnish Prajwal Revanna’s image and filed an FIR. Prajwal, however, reportedly fled to Frankfurt on Saturday morning.

Bommai further attacked the Congress government and said that women in the state are not safe in the current government. “There was an incident of a Dalit woman being raped when CM was in town in Belagavi. A minority woman was raped in Haveri. The other day, that girl was killed on campus openly. There are so many other incidents. Mass murders are happening. Law and order is a big issue and women's safety is a much bigger issue in the state,” he added. The former chief minister is contesting as a Lok Sabha candidate from Haveri constituency.

