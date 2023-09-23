JDS should drop the word ‘secular’ from their party’s name: Priyank Kharge

Slamming the Janata Dal (Secular) for joining hands with National Democratic Alliance, Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge opined that JDS should write to the Election Commission and drop the word ‘secular’ from their party’s name. Karnataka minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge.(ANI)

Priyank Kharge, while talking to the reporters here said that the word ‘secular’ from the JD (S) should be removed as the party has now joined hands with the BJP which the Congress leader accused of being the “most communal party” in the history of independent India.

He further said that there is nothing ‘surprising’ in the move of JD (S) joining the NDA as it was ‘evident’ that BJP central leadership lost their complete confidence in the state leadership after Karnataka polls.

READ | How will BJP-JD(S) alliance impact Karnataka?

“There is nothing surprising because if you see how BJP was moving lethargically after losing the elections in Karnataka, it was very evident that the BJP central leadership has lost their complete confidence in the state leadership...It is very evident that JDS is their primary partner and BJP has become the ‘B’ team for JDS. JDS should write to the Election Commission and drop the word ‘secular’ from their party’s name. Because at one point in time, you claim to be secular, and at the same time you are going ahead and joining hands with the most communal party in the history of independent India...” Priyank said.

He also said Congress will win at the state’s Lok Sabha seats.

READ | JD(S) joins NDA after HDK meets BJP brass

“No matter how much brotherhood they show it will not make a dent in the fortunes of Karnataka. The Lok Sabha elections in the state will be won by the Congress party..,” the Congress leader added.

The Janata Dal (Secular) of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Friday announced alliance with the BJP in Karnataka and formally joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy made the announcement after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda in the national capital.

The JD(S) had aligned with the Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, however, the parties faced a drubbing as the BJP swept 25 out of the 28 seats in Karnataka and even an independent candidate supported by the BJP won from the Mandya constituency.