Kannada reality show contestants Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan arrested in arms act case

Karnataka police have arrested Bigg Boss Kannada contestants Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan for alleged violations of the Arms Act, 1959 (Section 25(1B)(B) of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita), officials confirmed. Bigg Boss Kannada contestants Vinay Gowda R) and Rajath Kishan (L).(Instagram/Rajath Kishan)

The arrest follows a complaint regarding a video where the two were allegedly seen brandishing a machete. Based on the footage, authorities initiated legal action, leading to their detention.

"Big Boss Kannada fame Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan arrested under sections of Arms Act, 1959 (U/s-25(1B)(B)); Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 (U/s-270,r/w 3(5)) after a complaint was filed against both showing a machete in a video for reel", S Girish, DCP West Bengaluru said in his statement according to news agency ANI.

Vinay Gowda recently made a reel with Rajath Kishan, where he was allegedly seen holding a long machete, wearing sunglasses, and walking in slow motion while imitating actor Darshan's style.

As the video gained traction on social media, it led to an FIR being registered against both individuals. The complaint stated that displaying a machete in public for a reel and creating an atmosphere of fear was the issue. The video was shared on an Instagram account called Bujji.

Following this, the police took action and filed a case against them under the Arms Act. According to the law, carrying and displaying weapons in public in a manner that causes fear is an offence. As a result, an FIR has been registered against both actors.

Recently, another Kannada actor Ranya Rao was arrested at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport after officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) found her carrying gold.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later filed an FIR based on a complaint by Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Additional Director of DRI.