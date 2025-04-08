Karnataka 2nd PUC results out: Pass percentage falls to 73.45% from 81.15% last year

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on Tuesday announced the results of the II PUC Exam-1, revealing a noticeable drop in performance this year. The overall pass percentage stood at 73.45 per cent.

The overall pass percentage stood at 73.45 per cent, significantly lower than last year’s 81.15 per cent, marking a decline of over 7 per cent.

School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa revealed that out of 6,37,805 students who appeared for the examination, 4,68,439 students cleared it successfully, with more than one lakh students securing distinction, The New Indian Express reported. He also confirmed that girls continued to outperform boys across all three streams (Arts, Commerce, and Science).

Students can access their results starting 1.30 pm at karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Girls shine again

According to TNIW, the top scorers in each stream were all female students yet again:

Arts: LR Sanjana Bai from Ballari scored 597 marks

Commerce: Deepashree S from Dakshina Kannada scored 599 marks

Science: Amoolya Kamath, also from Dakshina Kannada, scored 599 marks