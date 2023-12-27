Karnataka: Amid rise in JN.1 cases, cabinet sub-committee issues advisory

The cabinet sub-committee on curbing Covid-19 in Karnataka, headed by the state Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao held a meeting on Tuesday and issued a number of guidelines for the healthcare staff as well as the public. The committee reiterated its mask advisory, specially for senior citizens and immune compromised persons.(PTI)

READ | Covid: 34 cases of JN.1 variant in Karnataka; government well prepared, says Health Minister

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The committee reiterated its mask advisory, specially for senior citizens and immune compromised persons. “However, there are no fresh restrictions imposed on movement, travel and new year events and there shall be no screening at state borders,” it noted in a circular.

For parents of school-going children, the committee advised that children suffering from fever, cold and cough should not be sent to school till the symptoms subside. For employees, it said the public should avail home isolation leave for seven days, when tested Covid-19 positive.

READ | One-week home isolation for Covid patients in Karnataka: Minster

Here are a few other directions that the committee gave out: