Karnataka Polls: Former deputy CM G Parameshwara suffers head injury after stone pelting during rally

In a shocking turn of events, Karnataka's former deputy chief minister and senior Congress leader G Parameshwara suffered a head injury after locals allegedly pelted stones at him during a poll rally ahead of the crucial May 10 assembly election in Karnataka. Congress leader G Parameshwara will be contesting the assembly elections from Koratagere.(AP File Photo)

READ | Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Updates: PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda to hold separate rallies on Saturday

The incident occurred on Friday while he was campaigning in Bhairenahalli of Koratagere constituency in Tumakuru, when someone in the crowd allegedly pelted stones at him, news agency ANI reported. Doctors treating him told the agency that his condition is stable and that he is recovering.

The former minister and CM aspirant, who is contesting the assembly elections from Koratagere, got a deep wound on the head when a miscreant threw a stone at him, and started bleeding profusely, after which he was immediately rushed to a nearby Primary Health Centre. he was later shifted to another hospital for further treatment and is currently receiving care at his residence.

ALSO READ | Conviction rate in election-related offences high in Karnataka, says top EC official

This was the third such instance during election time wherein he was pelted with stones, sources close to the minister told ANI. The first time was when he was participating in an election rally with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the second was when he was heading to file his nomination papers.

Parameshwara is expected to meet his supporters and well-wishers on Saturday.

(With PTI Inputs)