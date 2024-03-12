Karnataka BJP candidates list may replace some of sitting MPs: R Ashoka

The BJP's list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka may have a few surprises with some incumbent MPs being replaced, senior party leader R Ashoka indicated on Tuesday. R Ashoka (PTI)

The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said the party's central leadership has taken on board the opinion of the state leaders about the candidates during the Central Election Committee meeting on Monday night, and would decide on the nominees and make an announcement soon.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read - ‘Centre notifying rules for CAA is politically motivated’: Karnataka Home Minister

"Detailed discussion has taken place about all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka in the meeting that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, national President J P Nadda and select leaders from the state. Central leadership has taken the opinion of the state leaders for selection of candidates," the former Deputy Chief Minister told reporters in the national capital.

It was probably the last such meeting to discuss potential candidates from Karnataka, he said, adding, nominees for almost all the seats have been finalised. It is now for the central leadership to take the final call and make the announcement in one or two lists. The BJP swept the 2019 general elections in Karnataka bagging 25 out of the total 28 seats, while an independent backed by the party had also emerged victorious in Mandya.

The Congress and the JD(S), which were running a coalition government back then and fought the election together, had come a cropper winning just one seat each. On reports that a few sitting MPs may not fielded to make way for new faces, he said some of them have announced "voluntary retirement" and there may be fresh faces in those seats; In other seats, candidate selection may depend on performance, political situation in the constituencies, and also caste combinations. "So there may be some changes. I cannot predict as to how many sitting MPs may get a ticket, it is left for the party high command to decide. But change is certain, BJP is a party that constantly keeps changing and gives opportunities for fresh faces, so surprises may be expected," he added.

Asked about reports that sitting MPs Nalin Kumar Kateel from Dakshina Kannada, Anantkumar Hegde from Uttara Kannada and Pratap Simha from Mysuru may not get re-nomination, and Simha speaking emotionally on social media, Ashoka said: "discussions have happened about the seats, I cannot reveal what was discussed. Sitting MPs must have hope and work, the decision of the high command is final. No one should lose hope, there are chances till the last minute."

On speculation regarding Mysuru royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar getting party ticket from Mysuru seat, he said, " I don't know. I have not contacted Yaduveer or spoken to him. Whether others have contacted, I don't know about it." According to sources, discussions were also held regarding shifting Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje from Udupi-Chikmagalur to the Bengaluru North segment.

The constituencies, which should be left for alliance partner JD(S), were also discussed at the meeting, they said. As per information available so far, JD(S) may contest in three seats -- Mandya, Hassan and Kolar. There are possibilities of a candidate from the JD(S) contesting on the BJP symbol, according to sources, and it is likely to be noted cardiac surgeon and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's son-in-law Dr C N Manjunath from Bangalore Rural segment, where sitting MP and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's brother D K Suresh is the Congress candidate once again.

BJP national general secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh too was part of the meeting along with Ashoka, and Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, state unit president B Y Vijayendra, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP state organising secretary Rajesh G V, from Karnataka.