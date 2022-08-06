Karnataka: Bommai to hold conference with DCs of rain-affected districts today
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a video conference with Deputy Commissioners and other senior officials of the rain-affected districts of the state at 4 pm today.
The Chief Minister will chair the meeting from his RT Nagar residence, seek details of the havoc caused by incessant rains and issue directions for effective rescue and relief measures, informed the government.
The DCs of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mandya, Mysuru, Davangere, Tumakuru, Ramnagar, Yadgir, Koppala, Haveri, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Gadag and Chikkamagaluru would participate.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday warned of extremely heavy rain across Karnataka especially over the South Interior region for the next three days.
Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority has issued an orange alert for Bidar, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Raichur, Haveri and Dharwad districts for Saturday and a yellow warning for other districts of north interior Karnataka.
Yellow warning for Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir on Sunday and Monday.
In south interior Karnataka, a yellow warning for Davangere and no warning for the remaining districts till August 10.
Meanwhile, CM Bommai on Saturday said his trip to Delhi stands cancelled after he tested positive for COVID-19, with mild symptoms.
"I have tested positive for Covid-19 with Mild symptoms and have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in the last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested. My trip to Delhi stands cancelled," tweeted Bommai today morning.
Bommai was set to attend the 3rd meeting of the National Committee of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 7th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog during his visit to Delhi.
This is for the second time that Bommai has tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier on January 10, 2022, Bommai has tested positive for COVID-19.(ANI)
