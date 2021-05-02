IND USA
BJP Candidate Mangala Angadi shows her inked finger after casting her vote for Belgaum Loksabha constituency at Vishweshwariah Nagar, in Belgaum in this file photo. (ANI)
bengaluru news

Karnataka bypolls: BJP leading in Belgaum

The party fielded Mangala Suresh Angadi as its candidate from the constituency.
ANI | , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 12:38 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mangala Suresh Angadi is leading on Belgaum Assembly constituency election in Karnataka as the counting of votes underway on Sunday.

The vote counting has started in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka - and 13 assembly seats at 8 am today.

The by-elections for the Parliamentary constituency of Malappuram (Kerala) and Kanniyakumari (Tamil Nadu) where elections were held on April 6, and Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) and Belgaum (Karnataka) were held on April 17.

The 13 Assembly constituencies include Basavakalyan and Maski in Karnataka, Morva Hadaf in Gujarat, Madhupur in Jharkhand, Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, Pandharput in Maharashtra, Serchhip in Mizoram, Noksen in Nagaland, Pipili in Odisha, Sahara, Sujangarh and Rajsamand in Rajasthan, Nagarjuna Sagar in Telangana and Salt in Uttarakhand.

The Congress has fielded Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi to the Belgaum parliamentary constituency which fell vacant following the death of Mangala Suresh Angadi's husband and Union Minister Suresh Angadi last year.

