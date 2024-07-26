Karnataka cabinet approves renaming Ramanagara district to Bengaluru South. Full details

The Karnataka cabinet on Friday approved the idea of renaming Ramanagara district into Bengaluru south district. The government said that it took the decision after considering the demands of the people of Ramanagara. Karnataka cabinet approves renaming Ramanagara district to Bengaluru South

Addressing the media, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister HK Patil said, “The cabinet has approved renaming Ramanagara district into Bengaluru South as per the wish of its people. This decision was also made while keeping Brand Bengaluru in mind.”

The revenue department will soon notify the change in name, and Patil clarified that no changes will be made in taluks as the change pertains to the district's name. The Ramanagara district currently has Ramanagara, Magadi, Kanakapura, Channapatna, and Harohalli taluks, which will now be part of the Bengaluru South district.

Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar initially proposed renaming Ramanagara district Bengaluru South in October last year. However, the JDS and BJP called this a motive to inflate real estate in Ramanagara and said that such moves would not bring development.

“We intend to to spread Bengaluru’s global reputation to Ramanagara, Magadi, Kanakapura, Channapatna, and Harohalli taluks, which are near Bengaluru city. We propose renaming Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South district and making Ramanagara city the headquarters of the new district,” he said earlier.

However, the central minister and JDS second-in-chief Kumaraswamy slammed DK Shivakumar for the renaming of the pitch. He also then threatened to ‘fast until death’ if the name of Ramanagara was changed.

Kumaraswamy said, “I will take it as a challenge; I have an emotional relationship with Ramanagara and no business relationship with the district. If Ramanagara district's name is changed, I am ready to risk my life and sit on fast until death, despite my ill health. I have a dream about that district, so I, too, have a challenge for the sake of that dream. Let's see. Till the last moment, I will fight to protect the pride of that district.”