Karnataka CM Bommai to review COVID situation in the state today
Ahead of the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a meeting to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state on Monday at 12.30 pm.
The meeting will be held at the Chief Minister's home office, Krishna. Bommai will meet ministers of his Cabinet, Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) chairman Sudarshan and other TAC members. On Sunday, Bommai said that the state government will bring guidelines after a video conference meeting with PM Modi on Wednesday.
In view of increasing COVID-19 cases in the country over the last two weeks, the Prime Minister will chair a meeting to assess the situation with Chief Ministers on Wednesday via video conferencing. "The Union government has already issued a caution alert," Bommai had told reporters.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner IAS Gaurav Gupta, in his daily COVID update for Bengaluru, tweeted that the city crossed the 100 mark for new cases reported everyday, on Saturday.
"A slight increase in cases has been recorded in Kerala and Maharashtra in the last 8-10 days. Based on the experience of the last three waves, experts too have suggested suitable precautionary measures," he added. Karnataka on Sunday reported 60 new cases of the virus with zero fatalities and a positivity rate of 0.72 per cent. The active cases in the state stood at 1,676.
-
After four-year battle, man gets ₹8,000 from airline for damaged trolley bag
A man sued an airline and won a compensation of Rs. 8,000 after a wheel of hPadhy'strolley bag, which was with the checked-in luggage, broke. The man, identified as Rabi Kumar Padhy, fought a legal battle with a consumer court for four years after he was unhappy with the responses from the ground staff at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.
-
PSI scam: Cong MLA Priyank Kharge summoned by CID
The Criminal Investigation Department probing the irregularities in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors has summoned Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Monday. Kharge had recently released an audio recording of a conversation regarding the irregularities (in the PSI recruitment), which he said was submitted to him, Araga Jnanendra said in a statement.
-
Hanuman Chalisa row: Maharashtra MP-MLA couple go to HC for cancellation of FIRs
Maharashtra lawmaker Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana on Monday moved Bombay high court seeking cancellation of FIR against them. The matter will be heard at 2.30 pm. Navneet Rana and her husband were arrested on Saturday over their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.
-
Loudspeaker use at religious places: Maharashtra govt to hold all-party meet
The Maharashtra government will hold an all-party meeting on Wednesday over the use of loudspeakers at religious places. A home department official said deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will chair the meeting at 11.30 am. The official added the representatives of the home department and police will also attend the meeting. Home minister Dilip Walse Patil last week said permission for use of the loudspeakers at religious places will be made mandatory.
-
BJP leader writes to Centre on alleged attack; Insult to Maharashtra, says Sena
Days after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya alleged attack by nearly 100 Shiv Sena workers outside a police station in Mumbai, the saffron party will visit Delhi to apprise the home secretary about the incident. Navneet Rana is currently lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail while Ravi Rana is currently in Navi Mumbai's Taloja jail. On Sunday too, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had attacked Somaiya accusing him of being involved in the INS Vikrant case.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics