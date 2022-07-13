Karnataka CM cancels nominations to govt boards and corporations
- The Karnataka government on Tuesday cancelled nomination of heads to a number of boards, corporations and authorities in the state, following the orders of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, to make way for fresh faces, ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.
Nominations of a total 52 BJP leaders and functionaries, who were holding the position of Chairmen of various boards, corporations and authorities has been cancelled, as per the note issued by the Chief Secretary's office. According to sources, the list of new people to be nominated as heads of these bodies is ready, and is likely to be out very soon.
With cabinet expansion not in sight, this move by Bommai is seen as an attempt to placate disgruntled legislators and senior party functionaries, ahead of the Assembly polls next year, by appointing them or their supporters as heads. It also comes at a time when Bommai will complete a year in office by the end of this month.
Most of these nominations were made during the tenure of Bommai's predecessor and state BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa in 2020 and few in 2021. Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters in Mysuru, the Chief Minister said, the decision to replace heads of boards and corporations, who have completed over 1.5 years in office, was taken at the state BJP core committee meeting about six months ago.
"It was decided to give an opportunity for new faces, accordingly the process is on. The list is getting ready," he said. Discord or discontent has been simmering within the party, and the Chief Minister has been under intense pressure for some time now over expansion or rejig of cabinet not taking place, to make way for the fresh faces, ahead of elections.
Though there were reports of cabinet expansion by filling in five vacant posts or some kind of a rejig by dropping a few and inducting an equal number of new faces, amid talks about Gujarat like complete top to bottom overhaul of the state ministry, nothing has happened so far, and many aspirants feel it is too late now with polls fast approaching. Also, posts of heads to some boards and corporations lying vacant, and delay in making way for fresh faces to these offices after Bommai becoming Chief Minister, were adding to the discord. The state has over 70 boards and corporations.
Man allegedly hacked youth to death as human sacrifice after birth of male child
A man allegedly killed a youth to offer him to goddess as a human sacrifice after a birth of a male child in Rewa district, said police. Police arrested Ramlal (32), a resident of Bedhoa village of Rewa for killing a resident of Keoti (19), Divyansh Kol. Ramlal has three daughters and he wanted a male child. In the investigation, it was found that he was last seen with Ramlal.
Thane rains: Badlapur residents on alert as Ulhas River water level rises
The heavy downpour in Thane's Badlapur region has led to a rise in the water level of Ulhas River on Wednesday morning prompting the authorities to request the residents in buildings and establishments nearby to remain safe and take necessary precautions, officials said. The Thane district office also alerted on social media about the rising water level in Badlapur asking residents to remain safe and take necessary precautions.
80-year-old Lucknow woman mauled to death by pet dog pitbull
An 80-year-old Lucknow woman was mauled to death by her dog on Tuesday. The incident was reported from the city's Bengali Tola area in the Qaiserbagh neighbourhood, Livehindustan reported. She was discovered by her son in critical condition at 5 am. The pitbull had bitten his mother's stomach and face. The woman has been identified by media reports as Sushila Tripathi. The woman was also put on a ventilator but she passed away shortly thereafter.
‘Gurus keep showering blessings, always!’
For those who have trained under the guru-shishya parampara, consider their guru as supreme, before everyone else. On the auspicious day of Guru Purnima, creative art experts from Lucknow talk about their gurus and share their bonding with them. 'Gurus don't go anywhere'Kathak exponent Prof Kumkum Dhar feels blessed that Dhar, who has trained 100s of students till date under guru-shishya parampara had the opportunity to train under kathak maestro Pt Lachhu Maharaj, disciple of Pt Bindadin Maharaj and uncle of Pt Birju Maharaj.
Man held in South Delhi hit-and-run case
A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 46-year-old cashier of a pub in South Delhi after hitting victim Ranjan Kumar with a speeding BMW, police said on Wednesday. On July 10, victim Ranjan Kumar was hit in Zamrudpur area in Greater Kailash-1 during the early hours. The cashier was found bleeding on a footpath. A case of rash and negligent driving causing death was registered against unknown person at the Greater Kailash police station.
