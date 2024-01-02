Karnataka CM extends support to ram temple construction

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that his government is in favour of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Ram temple at Ayodhya will be inaugurated on January 22. (AFP)

“We extend our total support to the construction of Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya,” Siddaramaiah said, contradicting statements made by his cabinet colleagues.

However, the chief minister clarified that he has not received an invitation to attend the temple’s inauguration on January 22. “I will consider attending the ceremony once I get the invitation,” he told reporters.

This reaction follows a statement made by Karnataka minister for planning and statistics D Sudhakar, who raked up a controversy claiming that the Ram Mandir’s inauguration was a political stunt by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Sudhakar accused the BJP of using religious beliefs to gain votes, saying, “Ram Mandir is being inaugurated ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. I and Congress MLA Raghu Murthy contributed to Ram Mandir. We have also donated bricks. Lord Ram is for everyone. The inauguration of the temple is a gimmick during the time of the election.”

Sudhakar’s remarks drew attention to the alleged manipulation of religious sentiments for political gain, emphasising that the BJP projected Lord Ram for electoral purposes.

Former Karnataka minister and Congress leader Holalkere Anjaneya even went on comparing CM Siddaramaiah to Lord Ram. Anjaneya questioned the need to go to Ayodhya to worship “BJP’s Ram” and dismissed the BJP’s actions as a publicity stunt. “Siddaramaiah himself is Ram. Then why go and worship that Ram in (Ayodhya) temple? That is BJP’s Ram. BJP does this for publicity. Let them do,” Anjaneya told reporters in Chitradurga when he was asked why Siddaramaiah was not invited to attend the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya..

Karnataka home minister Dr G Parameshwara emphasized that if the Congress high command decides, all party members will attend the Pran Prathista ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya. He said that the event should not be turned into a political spectacle and expressed willingness for Congress members to participate if the high command decides to attend.

In response to questions about potential difficulties in attending the ceremony due to INDIA aAlliance pressures, Parameshwara said, “I don’t know what is happening at Delhi. Sitting here in Bangalore, I can’t be talking about their decision. If high command says yes, we will all go.”

Reacting to Anjaneya’s remark, BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said, “It is the misfortune of the state that such idiots, nepotists, anti-Hindu have been ministers of the state in the past. Let the puja deeds of Siddaramaiah, the revered deity of Anjaneyappa, take place in his house in every way. Stop talking about Lord Ram, the idol of Hindus and act with dignity and respect.”