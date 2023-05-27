Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah condoles death of litterateur GH Nayak

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah condoles death of litterateur GH Nayak

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday condoled the death of renowned Kannada literary critic GH Nayak.

Karnataka Chief Minister said that the world of Kannada literature has lost a great scholar.
In his condolence message, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "G.H. Nayak was one of the rare persons with an incredible skill of analysis and review in the world of Kannada literature. A progressive thinker and a man who would not hesitate to mince words. Nayak came across as a humanitarian without any prejudices. His service as a Professor of Kannada at Mysuru University was unique. He also served as visiting Professor at Hampi and Mysuru University."

"In his death, the Kannada Literary world has lost a great scholar. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace," CM Siddaramaiah said.

Earlier today Litterateur G.H. Nayak passed away at the age of 88 in Mysuru.

His works include Samakaalina, Anivaarya, and Nirapeksha among others. He is also credited for editing many books.

G.H. Nayak was conferred with Central and Karnataka Sahitya Academy Awards in recognition of his contribution to the field.

