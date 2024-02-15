 Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah writes to MP CM, demands the release of state farmers | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah writes to MP CM, demands the release of state farmers

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Feb 15, 2024 03:47 PM IST

Siddaramaiah also asked the MP CM to monitor the situation and release Karnataka farmers.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah wrote a letter to Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav regarding the arrests of Hubballi farmers in the state. He demanded the immediate release of farmers as they were travelling to New Delhi to participate in the protest at Jantar Mantar.

Also Read - Farmers Protest: Karnataka CM condemns the arrest of Hubballi farmers in Madhya Pradesh

In a letter to him, Siddaramaiah wrote, “A group of Karnataka farmers travelling from Bangalore to Delhi to participate in a protest against the anti-farmer policies of the Central Govt have been detained in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh without any reason. It has been four days since farmers have been detained and have not been released. It is now learnt that your Police Authorities are shifting them to Varanasi.”

The CM of the southern state also called it a ‘highly unfortunate’ incident and alleged that the farmers are being ill-treated by Madhya Pradesh police. “Travelling to Delhi to participate in a peaceful protest is the Constitutional right of the people. It is highly unfortunate that farmers seeking better policies are being arrested and ill-treated by Police Authorities in Madhya Pradesh,” he added.

Siddaramaiah then asked the MP CM to monitor the situation and release Karnataka farmers.

Earlier, too, Siddaramaiah condemned the arrests of farmers and blamed the BJP-ruled central government for unfairly intimidating farmers.

The protests will likely continue as several farmers' unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), have called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh or nationwide strike on Friday, February 16, to press for their demands before the Centre. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha urged all like-minded farmers' organisations to unite and take part in the February 16 Gramin Bharat Bandh called by the central trade unions. Heavy police forces have been deployed across the national capital and even on the borders of Punjab and Haryana.

