IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka deputy CM says number of Covid-19 tests in Bengaluru to be increased
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan.(Twitter)
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan.(Twitter)
bengaluru news

Karnataka deputy CM says number of Covid-19 tests in Bengaluru to be increased

The Deputy Chief Minister underlined the need to trace at least 20 primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons and conduct the tests on them.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | | Posted by Srivatsan K C
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 10:40 PM IST

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday directed the civic officials here to increase the number of Covid-19 tests to 10,000 per day in view of the surge in the contagion.

At present, 6,000 people are being tested everyday and this will be enhanced to 8,000 with immediate effect.

Measures have also been taken to further increase them to 10,000 tests," Narayan said in a statement after a meeting with the officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

The Deputy Chief Minister underlined the need to trace at least 20 primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons and conduct the tests on them.

Ruling out the possibility of lockdown, he said there was no such proposal.

"The stance of the government is that both life and livelihood are important and strict measures have been taken accordingly," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
c n ashwath narayan karnataka covid-19 coronavirus + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP