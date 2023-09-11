Karnataka: Five killed as bus rams into lorry near Chitradurga

Five people were killed, and six others were injured after a bus collided with a lorry on National Highway 150(A) near Gollahalli in Hiriyur area of Chitradurga in Karnataka early Monday morning. Representational image.

The Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation bus was travelling from Raichur to Bengaluru when the collision took place around 3.30am. The impact was so severe that two passengers died on the spot, while two more succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. One of the injured passengers lost his life during treatment.

The deceased were identified as Parvathamma (45) from Bengaluru, Ramesh (40) from Maski, Raichur, Ravi (23) from Alapura in Raichur, and Narasanna (5) from Manvi. Mabamma (35) from Raichur, who was seriously injured and admitted to the district hospital, passed away during treatment. Nine injured passengers are being treated at the district hospital, while three are at the Challakere public hospital.

According to officials, the bus rammed into the lorry, transporting sponge iron to Bengaluru, from behind. Passengers who were sitting near the left-side window of the bus sustained serious injuries. The lorry driver fleed the spot after the incident, and a case has been registered at the Aimangala police station.

“There were 51 passengers on the bus,” Aimangala Circle Inspector B Kantharaju said.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of negligence on the part of the bus driver, the officer said. A case under section 304A (rash and negligent driving causing death) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Aimangala police station, and a probe is on.