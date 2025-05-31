Karnataka government bans smokeless tobacco products to protect 'public health'

On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, the Karnataka government announced a sweeping ban on the use of smokeless tobacco products in public places, expanding its efforts to curb tobacco consumption and protect public health. The move, led by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, comes through an amendment to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.

The move, led by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, comes through an amendment to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), news agency PTI reported.

The amendment, which also bans hookah use in public establishments like eateries, pubs, bars, and restaurants, was approved by both houses of the state legislature and received the President’s assent before being notified by the state government on May 31.

(Also Read: Karnataka issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines for schools ahead of reopening. Check details here)

The revised law makes it illegal to use not just cigarettes, but also products like chewing tobacco, gutka, khaini, and vapes in public spaces. The state has also raised the minimum legal age for purchasing tobacco products to 21 and increased the fine for smoking in public from ₹200 to ₹1,000. In a significant crackdown on hookah bars, the law now allows for fines ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh and up to three years of imprisonment for violations.

According to the Health Minister, the decision was driven by mounting evidence linking public tobacco use to increased risk of airborne infections such as Covid-19 and tuberculosis. During the pandemic, shared tobacco use and spitting in public posed severe health risks, prompting the state to adopt a stricter approach.

“These measures will play a crucial role in safeguarding public health,” Rao said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), adding that the state was committed to reducing the health burden caused by tobacco.

Public health experts and anti-tobacco campaigners have welcomed the move, calling it a bold and much-needed step in curbing tobacco-related harm in Karnataka.

(With agency inputs)

(Also Read: 67 dead as record-breaking rainfall batters Karnataka, over 19 lakh at risk: Report)