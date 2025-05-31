Karnataka issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines for schools ahead of reopening. Check details here

With schools across Karnataka set to reopen in June, the state government has rolled out a new set of Covid-19 safety guidelines to protect students and staff amid a gradual uptick in cases. The decision was taken following a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 26.

The decision was taken following a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 26.

(Also Read: Karnataka reports third Covid-19 fatality amid rise in cases)

Check out health department advisory here:

The directive, applicable to both government and private schools, urges institutions to stay alert and prioritize the early detection and isolation of symptomatic individuals.

Children showing signs of fever, cough, or cold should not be sent to school and must receive medical attention, according to the advisory. Return to school will be permitted only after full recovery.

Schools have been instructed to monitor students daily and ensure any child developing symptoms during school hours is sent home promptly. In such cases, parents must be notified without delay. The guidelines also extend to teachers and non-teaching staff, who are advised to refrain from coming to school if they feel unwell.

In addition to screening, schools must enforce Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), including regular handwashing, respiratory hygiene, and mask etiquette wherever needed. Authorities have stressed the need for strict implementation of these measures to avoid the risk of outbreaks.

The precautionary steps come amid a modest rise in Covid-19 cases across Karnataka. As per data from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the state recorded 114 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative total since January 2025 to over 360 cases.

Health officials also confirmed a Covid-related death on May 25, a 62-year-old man in Mysuru with underlying health conditions. He succumbed to complications arising from Covid pneumonia, septic shock, and multiple organ dysfunction, alongside hyponatremia (low sodium levels).

(Also Read: Manivannan takes over as BDA commissioner, Mohandas Pai calls him ‘action-oriented’)