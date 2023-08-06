Karnataka Governor seeks clarification from state govt regarding 3 Congress leaders as MLC candidates

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's office has sought a clarification from the state government regarding the three probable Congress candidates to be nominated as members of legislative council (MLCs), sources in the Raj Bhavan said. K'taka Governor seeks clarification from govt regarding 3 Cong's MLC candidates.

With speculation rife that the state government wanted to nominate three Congress leaders to the Upper House of the Karnataka Legislature including an actress, a private organisation wrote to Gehlot not to consider their candidature, the sources said on Sunday.

"The office of the Governor received a petition by a private organisation requesting him not to clear the nominations in the event of Congress government sending proposals to nominate the three party leaders," a source privy to the issue told PTI.

According to the official, the private organisation explained in details the allegations against them.

"Following the letter, the office of the Governor wrote to the Chief Secretary to look into the matter,” the official said.