Karnataka Govt unveils 35 innovative products, solutions of start-ups at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023

The Karnataka government on Thursday unveiled 35 "ground-breaking" products and solutions developed by start-ups at the 26th edition of the ongoing Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023 here. Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2023 at Bengaluru Palace, in Bengaluru.(PTI)

Out of the 35 start-ups, nine are women-led, underlining the inclusive and diverse nature of Karnataka's start-up ecosystem, a press release from the state government's Department of Electronics, Information technology, Biotechnology and Science and Technology said.

Several of the start-ups received financial support through the state's seed funding programme, which indicates the government's commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial talent and fostering a culture of innovation, it added.

A majority of the startups have flourished within Government of Karnataka-supported incubators, such as K-tech Innovation Hubs, Centres of Excellence (CoEs), and Technology Business Incubators (TBIs) and anchored by institutions like C-CAMP, NASSCOM, Jain Incubation Centre, Deshpande Startups, and CoE - Cybersecurity, the release further said.

The products and solutions launched were from various sectors including IT, Agri-Tech, Med-Tech, Healthcare, Clean-Tech, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Deep Tech, Blockchain, Cyber security and Environment Tech. Some of the innovative solutions include electronic devices integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), advancements in automotive manufacturing, innovations in footwear and accessories, technologies in avionics and defence, and effluent air treatment solutions.

Others include fabric authentication tools, animations and comics, deep tech-based platforms for quality assessment, and apps to prevent fraudulent transactions, the statement said.