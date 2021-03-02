Karnataka HC refuses to stay proceedings against Kangana Ranaut

The Karnataka high court on Tuesday refused to stay proceedings initiated against actor Kangana Ranaut over her last year’s tweets against farmers’ protests. The court further posted the case for hearing on March 18.

Ranaut had moved the high court, seeking to quash the First Information Report filed against her by the Tumkuru police here last year on the directions of the judicial magistrate first class.

The bench headed by justice HP Sandesh told Ranaut’s advocate, Rizwan Siddiquee, to comply by the office objections in a week’s time for the court to consider his submissions.

Also Read | Defamation case: Bailable warrant issued against Kangana Ranaut

Advocate Ramesh Naik had filed a complaint against Ranaut in September last year over her tweet which allegedly said, “People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmer’s bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists.”

Later, Naik approached the judicial magistrate first class in Tumkuru, alleging that the authorities had failed to take action against the actor. Following this, on October 12, 2020, a First Information Report was registered against Ranaut under Sections 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riots), 153(A) (vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc of any particular group), and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code.