IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka HC refuses to stay proceedings against Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut. (File photo)
Kangana Ranaut. (File photo)
bengaluru news

Karnataka HC refuses to stay proceedings against Kangana Ranaut

Ranaut had moved the high court, seeking to quash the First Information Report filed against her by the Tumkuru police here last year. The court has posted the matter for hearing on March 18
READ FULL STORY
By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:33 PM IST

The Karnataka high court on Tuesday refused to stay proceedings initiated against actor Kangana Ranaut over her last year’s tweets against farmers’ protests. The court further posted the case for hearing on March 18.

Ranaut had moved the high court, seeking to quash the First Information Report filed against her by the Tumkuru police here last year on the directions of the judicial magistrate first class.

The bench headed by justice HP Sandesh told Ranaut’s advocate, Rizwan Siddiquee, to comply by the office objections in a week’s time for the court to consider his submissions.

Also Read | Defamation case: Bailable warrant issued against Kangana Ranaut

Advocate Ramesh Naik had filed a complaint against Ranaut in September last year over her tweet which allegedly said, “People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmer’s bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists.”

Later, Naik approached the judicial magistrate first class in Tumkuru, alleging that the authorities had failed to take action against the actor. Following this, on October 12, 2020, a First Information Report was registered against Ranaut under Sections 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riots), 153(A) (vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc of any particular group), and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
bengaluru news

Karnataka: Man found alive just before autopsy responding to treatment

By Arun Dev
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:18 PM IST
A private hospital in Belagavi declared Shankar Gombi brain dead after keeping him under two-day observation and asked his family to take his body after he met with an accident in Mahalingapur on February 27
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly woman at a government hospital.(Mahesh Kumar / AP)
A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly woman at a government hospital.(Mahesh Kumar / AP)
bengaluru news

Over 8.25 lakh vaccinated in Karnataka so far: Health Department

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:36 PM IST
The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16 and all these days it was limited to health care workers and front line Covid warriors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priya Anand says, I don’t take anything for granted and have learnt to keep a balance in life.
Priya Anand says, I don’t take anything for granted and have learnt to keep a balance in life.
bengaluru news

Priya Anand: I have been spoilt in the Kannada film industry

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:55 PM IST
The actor who has done films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, is shooting for Kannada films James and RDX currently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar's looks to mobilise support, end growing factionalism and pursue a cadre-based approach ahead of the next elections.(Twitter.com/KPCCPresident)
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar's looks to mobilise support, end growing factionalism and pursue a cadre-based approach ahead of the next elections.(Twitter.com/KPCCPresident)
bengaluru news

Karnataka Congress chief sets ball rolling on ‘padayatra’ plan

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:55 AM IST
  • Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar intends to march to at least 100 assembly constituencies where the party lost in the 2018 elections
READ FULL STORY
Close
Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy receives his first dose of COVID vaccine during the second phase of the countrywide inoculation drive, in Bengaluru,(PTI)
Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy receives his first dose of COVID vaccine during the second phase of the countrywide inoculation drive, in Bengaluru,(PTI)
bengaluru news

Only 22% Covid-19 vaccination amid glitches on Day 1 in Bengaluru

By Arun Dev , Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:06 AM IST
  • BBMP commissioner N Manjunath Prasad, said that the app and portal were unable to handle the traffic and the glitches needed to be fixed at the earliest
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Panchamasali Lingayat community is one of the largest sub-sect within the Lingayat community.(ANI/Twitter)
The Panchamasali Lingayat community is one of the largest sub-sect within the Lingayat community.(ANI/Twitter)
opinion

Who is stirring the caste cauldron in Karnataka?

By Venkatesha Babu, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:08 PM IST
  • The Karnataka government has blamed the opposition for fishing in troubled waters by trying to take political advantage of the agitations but Yediyurappa may have to look within.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Raashii Khanna will star opposite Shahid Kapoor in the web series being helmed by Raj & DK.
Actor Raashii Khanna will star opposite Shahid Kapoor in the web series being helmed by Raj & DK.
bengaluru news

Raashii Khanna: The fan base in south, you will find nowhere else, you feel you are answerable to them

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Actor Raashii Khanna, who will be seen next in the Malayalam remake of Andhadhun, talks about why her focus isn’ only on working with big stars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shoba Narayan. (Sourced)
Shoba Narayan. (Sourced)
bengaluru news

Bangalore Talkies: The art of negotiation—Commercial Street edition

By Shoba Narayan
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:52 PM IST
Shoba Narayan relates how she finally rolled up her sleeves and decided to wade into that murky territory usually ruled by the ubiquitous Indian grandmother—bargaining
READ FULL STORY
Close
The actor is looking forward to the release of Yuvarathnaa soon.
The actor is looking forward to the release of Yuvarathnaa soon.
bengaluru news

Puneeth Rajkumar: Soon, we will have Kannada web shows as well

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:03 PM IST
The actor weighs in on the cinema vs OTT debate, says the prospects are exciting and one has to go with the flow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammed Hussain Siddiq was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad and even given an estimated bill of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh per day for treatment.(AP file photo. Representative image)
Mohammed Hussain Siddiq was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad and even given an estimated bill of 1 lakh per day for treatment.(AP file photo. Representative image)
india news

India's 1st Covid fatality: In Kalaburagi, memories of a harrowing time persist

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:54 AM IST
At least 12,350 people lost their lives in Karnataka alone, just as hundreds of thousands more around the country and planet. In India, 161,000 people have lost their lives. This number stands at 2.5 million globally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the initial days, vaccination will be only for online registered beneficiaries in urban and private facilities and both on-site and online in rural areas.(AP)
In the initial days, vaccination will be only for online registered beneficiaries in urban and private facilities and both on-site and online in rural areas.(AP)
bengaluru news

Karnataka: Senior citizens, those with comorbidities to be jabbed from March 1

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:39 PM IST
People aged 60 years and above and those between 45-59 years suffering from specific comorbidities, supported by a certificate by a registered medical practitioner, will be vaccinated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Asha Bhat is gearing up for her debut in Kannada film industry with Roberrt.
Asha Bhat is gearing up for her debut in Kannada film industry with Roberrt.
bengaluru news

Asha Bhat on making Kannada film debut with Roberrt: Darshan made it easy for me

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Actor Asha Bhat says she is grateful to get the opportunity to work with popular Kannada star Darshan in her first film and feels, it is a nice way to give back to her own people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: A medical worker takes a swab sample from for a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) Covid-19 coronavirus test.(AFP)
File photo: A medical worker takes a swab sample from for a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) Covid-19 coronavirus test.(AFP)
bengaluru news

Karnataka intensifies Covid-19 testing after 3 new clusters in Bengaluru

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:38 PM IST
  • The new cases were reported in three clusters at Agragami College, Sambharam College and residents of Purva Venezia apartment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Municipal worker attempts to unblock a sewer overflowing with human excreta in New Delhi. Although a law bans manual scavenging - the manual removal of human excreta from 'dry toilets' - the practice is widespread across cities and towns in India.(Photo: Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)
Municipal worker attempts to unblock a sewer overflowing with human excreta in New Delhi. Although a law bans manual scavenging - the manual removal of human excreta from 'dry toilets' - the practice is widespread across cities and towns in India.(Photo: Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)
bengaluru news

Manual scavenging continues to mar Karnataka as conviction stays zero

By Arun Dev , Bengaluru, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:06 PM IST
The deaths of 30-year-old Lal Ahmed and 25-year-old Rasheed Ahmed in north Karnataka’s Kalburgi on January 26 were the latest in the list of people who died because of manual scavenging.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rahul Dev has starred in Kannada films such as Soundarya (2007), Bombaat (2008), Yodha (2009) and Abhimanyu (2014).
Actor Rahul Dev has starred in Kannada films such as Soundarya (2007), Bombaat (2008), Yodha (2009) and Abhimanyu (2014).
bengaluru news

Rahul Dev: The Kannada film industry has grown immensely in the last five years

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:41 AM IST
Noting the other changes in the Kannada film industry, actor Rahul Dev says it is a fast growing market.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP