Heavy rain triggers landslides in Mangaluru, access to airport, highways disrupted

Karnataka's Mangaluru witnessed widespread disruption on Thursday due to heavy rainfall, which triggered multiple landslides and waterlogging across the city and its outskirts. In Bejai, a major landslide caused a roadblock, severely affecting vehicular movement. (X/ANI)

The downpour, which began late on Wednesday, led to significant traffic snarls and property damage in several areas of Dakshina Kannada district, news agency ANI reported.

In Bejal, a major landslide caused a roadblock, severely affecting vehicular movement. Nearby, a compound wall collapsed under the pressure of incessant rain, damaging several parked two-wheelers.

(Also Read: 2-yr-old girl dies, 5 injured as house collapses in Karnataka due to heavy rain)

Watch video here:

According to a report by The Hindu, landslips were also reported at several key locations including the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway (NH 75), near Mangaluru International Airport, and on George Fernandes Road, near the Circuit House at Bejai.

A significant landslip at Mannagundi in Kadaba taluk blocked traffic on NH 75. Police advised commuters to take alternate routes between Mangaluru and Bengaluru. Debris clearance operations began early in the day, and around 10.15 a.m., partial movement of vehicles resumed after one side of the four-lane highway was cleared, the report added.

Access roads leading to Mangaluru International Airport were also affected. Landslips near the airport’s welcome arch and at Moodukere blocked the Adyapady-Kaikamba stretch. Airport staff and fire service personnel were engaged in clearing debris to restore connectivity.

In the city, a landslip on George Fernandes Road disrupted traffic between Bejai Circuit House and Kadri Temple Road junction. Two lanes were blocked, forcing vehicles to use the opposite lanes for travel in both directions. Mangaluru City Police issued traffic advisories via WhatsApp, urging commuters to avoid the area and opt for alternate routes to reach the KSRTC bus stand and Kadri Temple.

Waterlogging was reported near stormwater drains along the Jeppu Kudpady–Jeppinamogaru Road, hampering traffic. Basements of commercial complexes in Kottara Chowki were also inundated.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner H.V. Darshan visited several rain-hit areas, including Battagudde, Arya Samaj Road, Pumpwell, Malemar, Ullas Nagar in Kavoor, and Kottara Chowki on Wednesday night.

Surathkal emerged as the wettest location in the state, recording 296.6 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending 8:30 a.m. on July 17, as per The Hindu. Other high rainfall areas included Tenka and Hejamady in Udupi district with 277.5 mm and 271 mm, respectively, and Bala, Mangaluru-B, and Kotekar in Dakshina Kannada, which saw 267 mm, 260 mm, and 218.5 mm.

Rainfall also crossed 200 mm in several Udupi taluks—Belapu (211 mm), Padubidri (207.5 mm), and Mudarangadi (204 mm)—while Kinya and Yekkuru in Dakshina Kannada recorded 208.5 mm and 206 mm, respectively.

(Also Read: Karnataka govt blames RCB for Bengaluru stampede, cites excessive turnout)