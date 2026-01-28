Karnataka leaders Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, HD Kumaraswamy mourn Ajit Pawar's death

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar joined many others to condole the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an air crash on Wednesday. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DCM DK Shivakumar, HD Kumaraswamy and BY Vijayendra were among those who shared condolence messages over the sudden death of NCP chief and Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash. (PTI)

In their condolence message on X, they expressed grief over the tragedy.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Ajit Pawar, in the aircraft crash. His passing is a profound loss to public life," Siddaramaiah said.

He also said, "may his soul rest in peace, and may his loved ones find the strength to endure this irreparable loss".

Shivakumar said, "Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Shri Ajit Pawar in a tragic plane crash. His sudden demise is a great loss to public life and to Maharashtra politics, where he served with experience and resolve."

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy too expressed his sorrow over the untimely demise of Pawar.

He said he is shocked to learn about his death. He prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

In his message BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said he is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Pawar in the plane crash near Baramati.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers and supporters. I extend my condolences to the families of all others who lost their lives in this tragic incident. May the departed souls rest in peace. Om Shanti," he said.

The leader of opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka too mourned Pawar's tragic death.