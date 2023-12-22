Karnataka logs 24 fresh Covid-19 infections; no deaths

Karnataka's fresh COVID-19 infections surged to 24 on Thursday from 20 the day before. The state reported no deaths and had a positivity rate of 1.06 per cent, as compared to Wednesday's 2.47 per cent. India is observing a surge in infections after the emergence of a new subvariant of the virus, called JN.1. (Shutterstock (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Of the total 24 cases, 23 emerged from Bengaluru alone while the remaining one case came from Dakshina Kannada district, which shares a border with neighbouring state Kerala, according to the daily bulletin released by the state health department.

With 11 recoveries, the southern state's active caseload stood at 105, of which 93 patients were in the state capital. This is slightly more than the active cases the state had on Wednesday, 92. Of the total 105 admissions, 85 were isolated in their homes, while 20 were hospitalised. 11 patients received treatment in the general wards, while the patients in ICUs increased from yesterday's seven to nine.

Karnataka's total Covid tally was at 40.89 lakhs. As many as 2,263 samples were tested in the state, of which 1,791 were RT-PCR tests, 472 were Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs). The case fatality rate of the state stood at nil.

Karnataka had reported two deaths on Wednesday, both male, aged 44 and 76. One of them had shown no symptoms, while the other was suffering from breathlessness, news agency PTI had reported. It is not yet known whether they were infected with the new subvariant of the SARS-CoV-2, called JN.1, which is said to be causing a surge in cases across the country and the world.

To curb further spread of infections, the Karnataka government on Thursday decided to constitute a cabinet sub-committee to oversee preparations to contain Covid-19, including precautions to be taken, and treatment provided. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also appealed to the public not to panic and take precautions to avoid being at risk.