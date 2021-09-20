Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka logs 783 new Covid cases, Bengaluru Urban records maximum at 267
The number of Covid vaccinations done so far in Karnataka rose to 50.2 million, with 58,509 people being inoculated on Sunday, the bulletin said.
Karnataka logs 783 new Covid cases, Bengaluru Urban records maximum at 267

The day also saw 1,139 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to over 2.91 million. Active cases stood at 15,383, the bulletin said.
By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 12:45 AM IST

Karnataka on Sunday clocked 783 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the caseload to over 2.96 million, while 16 deaths pushed the toll to 37,603, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 267 cases and seven fatalities, it said.

Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala remained a major Covid-19 hotspot with 97 fresh infections and one death.

Other districts too reported fresh cases with Udupi logging 82, followed by Mysuru (69), Kodagu (41), Chikkamagaluru (36) and Hassan (34).

Bagalakote, Koppal, Raichur, Ramanagara and Yadgir reported zero infections and zero deaths.

Twenty-five districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said. A total of 129,874 samples were tested in the state on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 46.3 million.

