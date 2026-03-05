Bengaluru, The Lokayukta police on Thursday conducted searches at 42 locations across Karnataka linked to eight government officials accused of possessing disproportionate assets, uncovering properties and valuables worth about ₹35.65 crore, officials said. Karnataka: Lokayukta police searches 42 locations, finds ₹35.65 crore in disproportionate assets

The searches were carried out at the houses and offices of the accused officials, as well as at the residences of their relatives across different districts of Karnataka, in connection with alleged possession of disproportionate assets, they added.

According to the Lokayukta, the searches were conducted following complaints regarding disproportionate assets cases registered against eight government officers at Lokayukta police stations in Bengaluru City, Mandya, Gadag, Mysuru, Vijayapura, and Yadgir.

The searches revealed immovable properties worth ₹24.05 crore and movable assets valued at ₹11.59 crore, taking the total value of assets detected to ₹35.65 crore, officials said.

According to a Lokayukta statement, among the accused, Shashidhar R, CEO of Singanayakanahalli Raita Seva Sahakara Sangha in Yelahanka taluk of Bengaluru, was found to have allegedly amassed assets worth ₹5.15 crore, including immovable property worth ₹4.25 crore and movable assets worth ₹90.59 lakh.

H C Indresh, Associate Professor at the Veterinary College, Hebbal, was found to possess assets worth ₹2.53 crore, including immovable properties valued at ₹2.20 crore and movable assets worth over ₹32 lakh, the statement said.

Vasanth Valappa Naik, Chief Engineer posted at PWD in Bengaluru, had assets worth ₹6.40 crore, including immovable property worth ₹5.65 crore and movable assets valued at over ₹74 lakh, officials said.

In Mandya district, Sathish S, Assistant Executive Engineer at PWD, was found to possess assets worth ₹4.46 crore, while M K Surakod, Taluk Backward Classes Welfare Officer posted in Gadag, had assets totalling ₹2.12 crore, they added.

The Lokayukta police said further investigation is underway in all the cases, officials added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.