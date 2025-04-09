Karnataka man arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating his own minor daughter

Karnataka's Gadag Police arrested a 51-year-old man on Wednesday who was accused of repeatedly raping and impregnating his underage daughter. The case surfaced earlier this week when the girl’s mother brought her 16-year-old daughter to a hospital due to complaints of leg swelling on Monday. In Karnataka, a minor girl was allegedly raped by her own father.

According to news agency PTI, medical tests, including a scan and blood work, revealed that the teenager was 31 weeks pregnant, a fact disclosed to her mother by the attending doctor. Shocked by the revelation, the mother questioned her daughter, who then confessed that her father had been sexually assaulting her for the past year, taking advantage of times when the house was empty. She also disclosed that he had warned her of severe repercussions if she told anyone, according to a senior police official.

Following the mother’s formal complaint lodged at Mulagund police station, law enforcement acted swiftly, charging the father with rape and intimidation under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). He was taken into custody on Tuesday, the official added.

The teenager, now receiving counseling, awaits a detailed medical evaluation to determine the next steps, police noted. The family includes an older daughter, aged 20, employed as a nurse locally, and a younger son in fifth grade. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to probe the disturbing allegations.

This comes after a recent distressing incident occurred on March 6, where a two foreign tourists, including a 27-year-old Israeli national were raped in Karnataka's Hampi area . Three men approached the group under the pretense of asking for directions to a petrol station. When the tourists expressed their unawareness, the men robbed them and further assualted this. All three accused were arrested by Karnataka Police.

