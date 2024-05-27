 Karnataka man gets stuck inside a muddy land, police rescue. VIDEO | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Karnataka man gets stuck inside a muddy land, police rescue. VIDEO

ByHT News Desk
May 27, 2024 12:40 PM IST

The incident happened on Sunday in Tumakuru police limits, and police received accolades from the public for their immediate response.

Karnataka police saved the life of a man whose body got stuck in a muddy land, and he was admitted to the hospital. The incident happened on Sunday in Tumakuru police limits, and police received accolades from the public for their immediate response.

Also Read - 25 people arrested in connection with mob attack in Karnataka's Channagiri police station

According to Karnataka police, a stranger alerted the patrolling services after he found a body inside the land, as only his hands were visible. The police rushed to the spot and removed him carefully with the help of locals from where he got stuck. In an X post, Karnataka police wrote, “A stranger informed our 112 when he saw the whole body stuck in the mud & only hands were visible. The work of the Police of the Tumkur unit who rushed to the spot without a moment's delay, carefully brought him out & admitted him to the hospital & saved his life is commendable.”

The video went viral on social media, with users appreciating the police staff's attentiveness in emergencies. In the video, the man is seen in a miserable condition, stuck there for many hours. However, how he got there is yet to be known. Earlier, Karnataka police asked the people to dial 112 in any emergencies round the clock.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
