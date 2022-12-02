Karnataka minister promises more CCTVs after recent rape cases in Bengaluru

As Bengaluru reported two rape cases in last one week, Karnataka minister Ashwath Narayan assured that more CCTV cameras will be installed in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, for the safety of women. He also promised that precautionary measures will be taken to stop such incidents from repeating in Bengaluru.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Ashwath Narayan said, “It is sad that the incidents are happening in Bengaluru which is considered as one of the safest cities in the country. I condemn these incidents and to avoid such things, our government will be installing more CCTV cameras across the city and the state. No innocent person should suffer and we will ensure the safety of our citizens.”

In Bengaluru, a 23-year-old woman from Kerala was allegedly gang-raped by two men, including a Rapido driver, on November 25. The gang rape incident came to light Tuesday.

In another incident, a school staffer was allegedly raped by a bus driver in Bengaluru’s Chandra Layout on Tuesday. The incident took place after the accused promised the victim to drop her back home. The accused has been identified as Shiva Kumar, 40, who was working as a bus driver at a private school in Bengaluru. The Hindu reported that along with the rape charges, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, grievous hurt and criminal force to a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty charges were slapped on the accused.

(With inputs of ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON