Karnataka: More than 25 arrested in connection with violence in Koppal
Karnataka Police on Friday said that more than 25 people were taken into custody in Hulihyder village, in connection with a clash that broke out between two communities in the Koppal district on Muharram.
"More than 25 people were taken into custody in Hulihyder village related to the violence which occurred at the time of Muharram. Investigation going on," said Arunagshu Giri, Superintendent of Police, Koppal.
The SP also informed that two people were killed in the alleged clash between two communities and assured that persons involved in the violence will be booked
"We will book the cases. We have come to know that two groups allegedly indulged in this incident, of which two people have died. We will file the First Information Report," he said.
He said, "We have deployed the police and have asked to impose Section 144 in the area for seven days."
According to police, two people-- identified as Pasha Walli (22) and Yenakapaa Talavad (60) succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, while other six persons were also reported injured in the clash that took place on Thursday.
The clash took place after a Hindu boy went to meet a Muslim girl on the occasion during a Muharram programme, following which an argument broke out between the groups.
Right after that the people from both communities joined in and started beating each other, which resulted in the clashes.
Further investigation is underway.
-
Following heavy rains and discharge of water from dams, the Maharashtra government has deployed a NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team at Sangli district as a precautionary measure. The state government has taken the step as Sangli and Kolhapur districts are flood-prone areas. A NDRF team from Pune left for Sangli on Friday afternoon, met Walwa tehsildar Pradeep Ubale and discussed steps to be taken to prevent loss of human and property.
-
U.P. government reaches out to digital content creators to promote tourist destinations
The Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) government has reached out to YouTubers, bloggers and social media influencers in a bid to put tourist destinations of the state on the international stage. The U.P. government is contacting these social media influencers of all countries through their embassies in New Delhi. BUNDELKHAND TO BE IN FOCUS Agra, Varanasi, Mathura, Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Lucknow are the first choice of tourists visiting the state.
-
Long weekend, potholes cause traffic jam in Thane
The worst-hit were the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, Eastern Express Highway and Ghodbunder Road. Potholes on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway added to the woes of the commuters who were stuck for hours in the traffic. Even ambulances found it difficult to commute from the highway. Traffic jams were also reported on the several internal roads of Thane, especially the Majiwada Circle, Teen Hath Naka.
-
IMD forecasts heavy rainfall for ghat regions around Pune till August 15
The city will likely witness light to moderate rainfall in the next few days, whereas ghat regions around Pune are likely to experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall till August 15, said India Meteorological Department officials. As per the extended range forecast issued by the IMD on Friday, rainfall is likely to be normal in most parts of Maharashtra till August 19. On Friday, Tamhini ghat received 31.5 cm of rainfall in 24 hours.
-
Landslide in ghat section between Lonavla and Karjat sends train ops into tizzy
Train operations on the Pune-Mumbai route were thrown out-of-gear for more than two hours following a major landslide in the ghat section between Lonavla and Karjat at 12.50 am on Friday. Due to heavy rainfall, boulders and muck fell at km 111/800 on the 'up' line between the Nagnath-Palasdhari section at Lonavla and the ghat section at Karjat. The location is cutting of height 8 to 9 metre and in approach of tunnel number 26.
