Karnataka moves to ban grazing in forests: Here’s why the state wants livestock out of the wild

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Tuesday directed officials to initiate steps to ban the grazing of cattle, goats, and sheep in all forest areas of the state. The instruction, issued to the Additional Chief Secretary and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, comes amid growing concerns from environmentalists and wildlife enthusiasts who say unchecked grazing is severely impacting forest health and wildlife safety. Karnataka to ban taking cattle for a feed into the forests. (Bloomberg)

Why the ban?

According to Khandre, large-scale grazing by domestic animals is hampering natural forest regeneration. Newly sprouted seedlings are often consumed by cattle and goats, preventing the growth of new vegetation and gradually degrading forest cover. The minister said this loss of green cover could also affect the rivers that originate or pass through these forests, potentially disturbing Karnataka’s water systems.

The presence of domestic animals in forests is also contributing to fodder shortages for wild herbivores such as deer and elephants, increasing the risk of human-wildlife conflict. Additionally, livestock entering forests from nearby villages could transmit infectious diseases to wild animals, posing a serious threat to biodiversity.

Khandre noted that the situation is also dangerous for herders themselves. In the event of a wildlife attack, there is no legal provision for compensation if herders are injured or killed inside forest limits. Moreover, retaliatory actions by villagers, such as poisoning livestock carcasses after a predatory attack, have led to the deaths of several wild animals. He cited the recent death of a tigress and her four cubs in the Hoogyam range as a tragic example of this trend.

The issue has also taken on a cross-border dimension. After the Madras High Court banned livestock grazing in Tamil Nadu’s forests, herders from across the border have reportedly been bringing their animals into Karnataka’s forest areas, further straining the ecosystem.

In view of these concerns, the minister has asked officials to take appropriate legal action to restrict and prohibit grazing in forest areas. “Protecting our forests is essential not just for wildlife but also for maintaining ecological balance and the health of our rivers,” Khandre said.

