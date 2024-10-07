Karnataka owner changes bus name from ‘Israel Travels’ to ‘Jerusalem’ after outrage

A bus owner in Karnataka's Mangaluru has changed the name of his bus from “Israel Travels” to “Jerusalem” following significant backlash on social media amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. The bus operates on the Moodbidri-Kinnigoli-Kateel-Mulki route.(X)

The owner, Lester Kateel, who has been working in Israel for the past 12 years, made the decision to avoid controversy after netizens urged police to take action against the original name, Times of India reported.

The bus operates on the Moodbidri-Kinnigoli-Kateel-Mulki route and drew criticism as tensions escalated between Israel and Iran. Users began sharing images of the bus, prompting calls for an FIR against Kateel. In response to the backlash, he voluntarily renamed the bus to “Jerusalem”, the report added.

'Confusion over backlash'

Kateel expressed confusion over the objections, noting that he did not understand why people had issues with the name "Israel Travels." He clarified that the police had never pressured him to change it and that his decision was purely a response to the messages circulating on social media.

"Israel gave me life. This is the country where holy land Jerusalem is situated. I love the system in Israel and as an admirer, I named the bus as Israel Travels. I was saddened by the social media comments,” Lester said according to Deccan Herald.

While the police did not raise any concerns regarding the name, those advocating for the change argued that if law enforcement can register complaints over pro-Palestine sentiments, then a similar approach should apply to naming vehicles after Israel.

This controversy comes amid the Israel-Gaza conflict which escalated dramatically since October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing over 1,000 people and taking hostages.