Karnataka polls: BJP to hold 'Yuva Morcha' convention in Mandya on Feb 20

The BJP which is focusing on winning more seats in 'Old Mysuru' region to gain majority in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls, is organising the party's 'Yuva Morcha' (youth wing) convention in Mandya on February 20. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is BJP's in-charge for the upcoming assembly polls is likely to attend the event.

"Aimed at taking the programmes of Basavaraj Bommai led government to every household of the state, the state BJP has decided to organise conventions of all morchas of the party like- Yuva (youth), Mahila (women), Raita (farmer), SC, ST and Minority morchas across the state, and for this I have been made the convener," state BJP Vice President B Y Vijayendra said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the target is to have conventions across the state aimed at strengthening the morchas, so that they work effectively for the election, and take the programmes of the BJP governments at the state and Centre to the people.

"As we have set a target of winning about 140-150 seats (in 224 member assembly), central and state leaders have stressed on focusing on the Old Mysuru region and winning more seats there, so we have decided to begin with Yuva morcha's first such convention in Mandya on February 20," he said, adding that central leaders like Dharmendra Pradhan are likely to attend the event to send out a clear message to people of region.

Old Mysuru dominated by Vokkaliga community is the bastion of JD(S), where Congress too is strong, while BJP is considerably weak.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to the state had asked the party leaders to focus on the Old Mysuru region with an aim to win more seats there in the assembly polls Vijayendra, who is the younger son of state BJP strong man and former CM B S Yediyurappa, as the convener is significant, as he was credited by many to have played a key role in BJP's first ever victory in K R Pet and Sira Assembly segments in the old Mysuru regions, during the by-polls held in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Vijayendra had earlier served BJP youth wing general secretary too.