Twitter poll says Siddaramaiah should be the next CM of Karnataka; Bommai is last

Voters in Karnataka believe leader of opposition Siddaramaiah should be the southern state's next chief minister in a Twitter poll conducted earlier this month. The poll was posted on February 3 by a Twitter user called PLE Karnataka, who has over 10,000 followers on the microblogging site, and more than 2,000 people voted.

“Who should be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka? @krs_party @JanataDal_S @INCKarnataka @BJP4Karnataka #KarnatakaElections2023,” the user wrote, providing four options, namely:

1. Ravi Krishna Reddy from the Karnataka Rashtra Samithi party

2. H D Kumaraswamy, the second-in-command of regional party Janata Dal (Secular)

3. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah and

4. Incumbent CM Basavaraj Bommai.

READ | B.PAC survey: 57% in Bengaluru say 'not satisfied' with governance

They ended up scoring 26.5 per cent, 29.5 per cent, 35.4 per cent and 8.6 per cent, respectively. That made Siddaramaiah the top choice, with CM Bommai getting the least votes.

READ | Twitter poll says majority dissatisfied with this area in Bengaluru

Karnataka will be going into assembly elections later this year, and all major parties have planned outreach programs and campaigns. Although the exact date of the election is yet to be determined, here are the top five updates on the Karnataka assembly poll:

1. The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) will contest in 100 seats in Karnataka.

2. The BJP has appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan its in-charge for the assembly polls.

3. Senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar will embark on separate bus tours in North and South Karnataka, respectively, as part of the grand old party's 'Praja Dhwani Yatre'.

4. Mining baron G Janardhana Reddy is back in the game a month after announcing a new political party: "Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha". His wife Aruna Lakshmi will contest the Karnataka assembly polls from Ballari city assembly constituency.

5. Bhavani Revanna, the wife of Kumaraswamy's elder brother H D Revanna, is seeking to contest the polls from Hassan, although there seems to be some infighting within the JD(S), especially after her brother-in-law H D Kumaraswamy gave a statement making it clear that she will not be fielded.