Twitter poll says majority dissatisfied with this area in Bengaluru

Residents of Bengaluru's Mahadevapura believe their neighbourhood is 'getting worse' - in terms of the condition of roads, availability of public transport, and collection of garbage, among other woes. The poll was posted Tuesday by Mahadevapura Task Force-Mobility, which is run by the office of the local MLA - the ruling BJP's Aravind Limbavali - and over 2,800 people voted.

The poll asked the question 'Is Mahadevapura recovering?' and gave four options:

Yes, as expected Yes, slower than expected No improvement, and No, getting worse

52.6 per cent of respondents said the area is getting worse and 25.3 per cent said there was no improvement. Seventeen per cent said improvement is slower than expected and 5.1 per cent said it is 'as expected'.

The post also garnered some funny responses.

Mr Kamran: Yes, this was done by MLAs office. Hope you can understand now that our Leadership have the guts to take honest feedback from Citizens, so that improvements can be channelized at ground level...Nothing wrong 😉 — Varthur~Yuva~Brigade(??????? ??? ????????) (@VYB_Benguluru) October 27, 2022

A reply to this back-and-forth read, “If this could hv done regularly, not before #BBMP #Assembly elections people could hv believed it.”

Another Twitter page - Citizens Movement (East Bengaluru) - tweeted, "52% people says Mahadevapura is getting worse, 25% says ‘No improvement’. This will be the public verdict when our MLA @ArvindLBJP inaugurate and scoot. @CMofKarnataka sir, time for you to intervene.”

A Twitter user called Kamalakar Pandit wrote, "Sir more than 90% people say Bangalore is getting worse !! Mainly because of roads / public transport: garbage. No govt. Was / is / will bother about it. They all are busy in blaming one another. We the cursed citizens of Bangalore."

Mahadevapura was one of the zones in Bengaluru severely affected by floods after incessant rain at the start of the month. A similar survey by the Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) in September showed that 57% of the respondents were not satisfied with the overall governance of the city.

In December 2020 GoK released "Bengaluru Mission 2022", a vision document/mission statement as to where Bengaluru should be on different parameters by 2022. You can find the document here.



Where does the city stand w.r.t that? What do you think?https://t.co/Tva7thO39w — opencity_in (@opencity_in) October 27, 2022

Amid all this, a BBMP mission document released in December 2020 surfaced on social media, titled ‘Bengaluru Mission 2022’ which analysed goals and parameters for the Karnataka capital to be achieved by this year. Better commuting, digitally enabled services and environmental sustainability are some of them.

