Karnataka reports 5 more cases of Omicron Covid-19 variant, state tally reaches 8

As many as five new cases of the Omicron (B.1.1.529) Covid-19 variant have been reported in Karnataka on Thursday, state health minister K Sudhakar said. Of the five cases, three were foreign returnees – one each from the United Kingdom, Nigeria and South Africa – and two were returning from Delhi. With the five new cases, the state has so far reported eight identified infections of the much-feared variant.

A 19-year-old from the UK, 36-year-old and a 70- year-old from Delhi, a 52-year-old from Nigeria and a 33-year-old from South Africa were found positive for the Omicron variant, the minister said.

All five patients have been fully vaccinated against the disease, news agency ANI reported citing the state health department.

The state had reported the first two Omicron cases in the country earlier this month on December 2 and reported the third case – a 34-year-old Bengaluru native returning from South Africa – after a gap of ten days on December 12. The five new cases on Thursday have been found following no new infections pertaining to the variant reported in the last four days.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Sudhakar said that the government would issue advisories regarding the usage of facemasks amid concerns about complacency regarding Covid appropriate behaviour. “Omicron is highly infectious. We should keep our guards on. Masking and social distancing should be practiced. It is unfortunate that people are not wearing masks, we will be passing advisories and regulations on the same,” he said.

Karnataka logged 303 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday and two related fatalities. So far, 3,001,554 cases and 38,279 deaths have been recorded. The active caseload stood at 7,158. Regarding vaccinations, Sudhakar said that three districts in the state have achieved 100% first dose coverage, while five more were “on the verge”.

Amid the concerns caused by the new strain, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the Omicron variant appears to be spreading faster in countries where it has been detected. It also said that people infected with the variant “tend to have milder disease” however cautioned that it might still be dangerous and increase hospitalisations. While noting that some studies are underway globally regarding the transmissibility, it said that the results need to be awaited for more clarity.