Karnataka: Siddaramaiah govt constitutes inquiry committee to probe ‘irregularities’ in KEONICS

Karnataka government has constituted an inquiry committee to probe "irregularities" in the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (KEONICS) during the previous BJP government in the state, said Minister Priyank Kharge. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (ANI Photo)(Shashidhar Byrappa)

"Karnataka government has constituted an inquiry committee headed by retired IAS officer to probe irregularities in the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd," Priyank Kharge posted on X on Sunday.

He alleged that the the previous BJP government in the state procured IT peripherals at escalated costs ranging from 38% to 1577%. He also accused the BJP of heavily relying on religious issues to divert public attention from its misdeeds.

"There have been 45 audit objections raised by the Comptroller & Auditor General between 2018-19 & 2022-23. @BJP4Karnataka Govt procured IT peripherals at escalated costs ranging from 38% to 1577%," Priyank Kharge said on X.

"When it came to procurement, BJP was 400% Sarkara, not #40PercentSarkara A mere 3% audit has revealed misappropriation of over Rs430 Cr. No wonder BJP relies heavily on religious issues to divert public attention from their misdeeds," he added.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media in Davangere on Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reacted to the allegations made by the contractors of 10 districts in the state regarding delays in passing of the bills of work under the Nagarothana project. "Will investigate if there is a complaint about the state officials delaying the passing of bills under the Nagarothana project," said Siddaramaiah.

Notably, the Nagarothana project was announced in the year 2016-17. ₹2890.00 Crore were allocated, comprising, a 50 pc grant from Government and a 50 pc loan from KUIDFC.