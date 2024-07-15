Karnataka to see massive rains in next 24 hours, red alert issued in Uttara Kannada district

Heavy rains are expected across Karnataka in the next 24 hours and the coastal region is already on a high alert. The Indian Meteorological Departement (IMD) has already announced a red alert till July 16 in Uttara Kannada district. Karnataka to see massive rains in next 24 hours, red alert issued

The state government has declared a holiday for schools in Uttara Kannada district. The administration has asked all schools and PU colleges in Karwar, Ankola, Kumta, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Sirsi, Siddapur, Yellapur, Dandeli, and Joida taluks to stay shut on Monday.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the vigorous monsoon conditions over Karnataka were due to the existing off-shore trough along the Maharashtra-north Kerala coast and the cyclonic circulation over the west-central Bay of Bengal, off coastal Andhra Pradesh, which is channeling more moisture into Karnataka.

Uttara Kannada district already faced massive rainfall on Sunday, and it is likely to continue for the next few days. Castle Rock in Uttara Kannada received the highest rainfall on Sunday, with 220 mm.

Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission has issued an inflow forecast for six dams and barrages in Karnataka, where inflows are equal to or exceed the specified threshold limit. With an increase in storage levels, the water levels at the Cauvery and Krishna basins are likely to grow.