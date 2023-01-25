Karnataka to showcase ‘Nari Shakti’ in Republic Day tableau this year

Karnataka is set to showcase 'Nari Shakti' or women's empowerment in its Republic Day tableau this year, featuring three women achievers who have brought glory to the state. The theme was selected by an expert committee, who have shortlisted Padmashree awardees Sulagitti Narasamma, Vriksha Maate Tulsi Gowda Halakki and Salumarada Timmakka as the main heroes of the tableau.

Meanwhile, the Department of Information and Public Relations have come up with five ideas to highlight in the tableau, namely: Bravery of the women of Karnataka, ‘Silk’: The Pride of Karnataka, Karnataka’s Floriculture, Karnataka: The Leader of Millets and 'Nari Shakti', news agency PTI reported.

Karnataka's tableau proposal was shortlisted for participation earlier this month, days after being denied the opportunity to favour other states which have not been able to showcase theirs much over the last eight years.

Once the state's proposal was shortlisted, the tableau was made in a span of just 10 days, the Department of Information and Public Relations said. A video of the tableau - seen during rehearsal - was shared on microblogging site Twitter.

P S Harsha, the commissioner of the information department spoke about the three women whose achievements will be highlighted in the tableau and said, “Although these women were born and brought up in very ordinary families from the most backward villages of Karnataka, their birth, caste and status did not come in the way of their achievements. They have gained global attention through their achievements. Karnataka and the country are proud, and the tableaus are made to reflect this."

“This tableau, which symbolises Karnataka's greatness and Kannada identity, was prepared in just 10 days. Also, the department has been continuously participating in the Republic Day Parade for the past 14 years. This is something that all Kannadigas can be proud of," he added.

(With PTI inputs)