Karnataka weather: Schools remain closed in coastal districts, trains cancelled/diverted amid landslide in Hubballi

ByYamini C S
Jul 27, 2023 10:57 AM IST

Landslide in Karnataka's Braganza Ghat section leads to cancellation and diversion of trains as heavy rain continues in the state.

Heavy downpour continued to lash parts of Karnataka, prompting authorities of coastal districts to extend holidays for schools and colleges on Thursday. The state also saw severe flooding and even a landslide that delayed several trains. This comes after the state government's statement on Wednesday that as many as 38 people have died in rain-related incidents - including waterlogging, lightning strikes, house collapse, tree fall and landslides - in the state since June 1.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) kept its “red” alert in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts for the third consecutive day. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
Schools, colleges remain closed in coastal districts

Coastal districts of Karnataka such as Dakshina Kannada saw “very heavy” rain on Wednesday according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district therefore declared a holiday for Anganwadi, Primary and High school in the district on Thursday, news agency ANI reported.

The DC of Udupi district meanwhile said in a notice that a few of the turns in the Agumbe ghat have developed cracks. It was also noticed that a few barriers have collapsed. In this light, authorities have decided to ban heavy vehicle movement in the area till September 15 to prevent further landslides.

Amid landslide, trains cancelled/diverted

The South Western Railway (SWR) on Wednesday issued a bulletin, saying that a landslide between Castle Rock and the Caranzol stations of the Braganza Ghat section in the Hubballi division has resulted in the cancellation and/or diversion of a few trains.

Trains 17309, Yesvantpur - Vasco-da-Gama Express, and 17310, Vasco-da-Gama - Yesvantpur Express were cancelled on Wednesday, while train 12779, Vasco-da-gama - Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, starting from Vasco da Gama on Wednesday was diverted to run via Madgaon, Majorda, Madure, Roha, Panvel, Karjat and Manmad, duly skipping stoppages at Sanvordem Curchorem, Kulem, Castlerock, Londa, Belagavi, Ghatprabha, Raybag, Kudachi, Miraj, Sangli, Karad, Satara, Pune, Daund Chord Line, Ahmadnagar, Belapur and Kopargaon stations, the notice said.

IMD's warnings for Thursday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) kept its “red” alert in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts for the third consecutive day. It issued an “orange” alert in Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts, and a “yellow” alert over Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Shivamogga and Hassan districts on Wednesday.

