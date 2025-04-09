Menu Explore
Karnataka will bring in new law to regulate online betting, gambling: Home Minister

PTI | | Posted by Anagha Deshpande
Apr 09, 2025 02:47 PM IST

Last month, Priyank Kharge said that the government is mulling over bringing the entire online gaming, real money gaming under a legal parameter.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said the government will be bringing in a new law aimed at regulating online betting and gambling.

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara.
Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara.

Speaking to reporters in Mandya, he said, a committee of senior officials and industry representatives has been constituted and it has been given a month's time to submit a draft of the proposed bill.

"I chaired a meeting regarding online betting and gambling yesterday along with the IT Minister. Representatives from the industry were called. There is nothing to regulate them so far. They have agreed to the introduction of a licence system and a regulation as per law," Parameshwara said.

"Once the draft is submitted, we will bring in a new law," he added.

Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge had last month said that the government is mulling over bringing the entire online gaming, real money gaming under a legal parameter.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka will bring in new law to regulate online betting, gambling: Home Minister
