IGL waives ₹6,000 meter security deposit for PNG connections in Gautam Budh Nagar

GREATER NOIDA: Government and defence residential colonies in Gautam Budh Nagar district can avail a limited-period waiver on the meter security deposit for new piped natural gas (PNG) connections, with Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) offering 100% relief on the ₹6,000 deposit till September 17, officials said. The three-month scheme has been launched in line with the Centre’s push to increase the use of PNG in government residential accommodation, officials said.

The scheme covers residential colonies and employee quarters of central and state government departments, offices and paramilitary establishments and servant quarters attached to such housing, according to the IGL.

The three-month promotional scheme has been launched in line with the Centre’s push to increase the use of PNG in government residential accommodation, officials said.

Under the scheme, the ₹6,000 meter security deposit payable for each new PNG connection will be waived completely. The offer will remain valid till September 17, subject to the organisation concerned completing the formalities with IGL.

District magistrate Medha Roopam has asked the departments and organisations to identify colonies and employee quarters where PNG infrastructure needs to be developed or expanded. They have also been asked to submit flat-wise details, including the number of residential units, name of the colony and complete address.

IGL senior engineer and PNG project and acquisition institutional in-charge Mool Chand Gupta said,“For each PNG connection, a 100% waiver in the meter security deposit of ₹6,000 will be provided for a period of three months, that is, till September 17, 2026.”

The scheme applies to colonies where PNG infrastructure needs to be developed or expanded, according to the district administration.

Officials said eligible organisations should complete the required coordination and MoU formalities within the validity period to avail the waiver.