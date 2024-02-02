Karnataka: Woman held captive by husband for 12 years rescued

A 29-year-old woman was rescued from Mysuru’s H Matakere village on Wednesday by a team of police, Santhwana workers and women and child welfare officers. Officials said, Suma was kept under house arrest for 12 years by her “suspicious” husband Sannalayya (45). No FIR has been lodged in the case. A team of police, Santhwana workers and women and child welfare officers rescued a 29-year-old woman from Mysuru’s H Matakere village. (HT Archives)

According to officials, Suma was Sannalayya’s third wife. The couple had married 12 years ago and shared two children. His two previous wives had left him owing to his abusive behaviour.

A few months after their marriage, Sannalayya confined his wife to a room of their house that was secured with three locks. He sealed and secured all windows of the house, ensuring she had no communication with the outside world. Lacking a proper toilet, Suma was forced to use a bucket for basic needs at night.

“The husband works as a loader in the market. Since their marriage, he was suspicious of his wife and did not allow her to communicate with anybody. She faced agony in attending nature’s call as the toilet was outside the house, and the house had only one door. The husband kept two buckets in the room to attend nature’s calls. In the evening, he himself disposed it of outside,” said Jaya Sheela, an official from Santhwana Centre.

Sannalayya threatened his wife with consequences if she revealed the truth to anyone.

“The couple has two children aged 10 and 12. Sannalayya sent them to school, and in the evening, children were instructed to play outside till their father would arrive. Suma was supposed to give snacks and coffee to the children through a window,” said P S Asha Devi, the woman and child welfare officer of HD Kote town on Thursday.

When the nyaya panchayats in the village learnt about Sannalayya’s actions, they ordered him to immediately release his wife. However, he perisisted in his oppresive behaviour, said officials. The villagers then informed Devi.

“Soon after receiving a tip from a villager, I called police and Santhwana officials. We jointly visited the house and found three locks at the house,” added the officer.

The team consisted of advocate Siddappaji from Santhwana Centre, police sub-inspector Subhan, and others.

“We broke open the lock and found her in a room. We brought her to Santhwana Centre along with her children,” stated Devi.

Though officials have been providing counselling to the victim, she preferred not to file a police complaint against her husband. However, she wished to stay apart, said Sheela.

“She, along with the children, were sent to her parents’ house which is 3 km away,” added the Santhwana Centre official.