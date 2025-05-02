Karnataka youth dies after drinking five bottles of alcohol in one go for 10,000 bet

In a shocking case of extreme binge drinking, a 21-year-old man from Kolar district in Karnataka died after consuming five full bottles of alcohol without water to win a ₹10,000 bet. The deceased, Karthik, was a resident of Pujarahalla village and had recently become a father. A man from Kolar district died after consuming 5 bottles of undiluted alcohol over a bet.

According to police, Karthik took on the dangerous challenge after his friend Venkata Reddy dared him and offered ₹10,000 if he could finish all five bottles straight. The incident took place on Sunday night. Soon after consuming the liquor, Karthik collapsed and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Despite medical efforts, he died during treatment.

Victim was married a year ago

The tragedy has left his family shattered. His wife, who had given birth to their daughter just nine days ago, is struggling to come to terms with the loss. The couple had been married for only a year.

Police in Mulbagal have launched an investigation and are questioning those involved. Authorities have also issued a warning against such life-threatening dares, urging people to avoid reckless drinking behaviour.

In a separate incident in Vijayapura earlier, a 40-year-old Mahammad Shafiq Maniyar, died after accidentally drinking tile-cleaning acid at a local bar. Maniyar, who was reportedly drunk at the time, mistook the acid for water. He was rushed to a hospital but died the next day. A case has been filed against the bar staff and owner for negligence.

According to a complaint filed by his wife, Shahida, Maniyar, who was reportedly in an inebriated state, consumed the acid believing it to be water. Upon experiencing severe stomach pain, he informed the waiter, who then revealed that he had ingested acid. Shahida has accused the bar's waiter, Anand Shindhe; manager, Appasab Mamadapur; and owner, Vijugouda S Patil—a BJP functionary—of negligence leading to her husband's death.