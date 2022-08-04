K'taka to fund education of children whose parents died in house collapse: CM
- Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the State government would take care of education of children who lost their parents and relatives in a landslide in Muttalli village in Bhatkal Taluk of Uttara Kannada district.
The government will take care of the education of the children, be it hostel fees or education fees. If they don't have a house, I have told the deputy commissioner to build a house for them," Bommai told reporters after inspecting the spot where four members of a family were buried alive under the house which collapsed following landslide in a nearby hillock on Tuesday.
The government will take care of the education of the children, be it hostel fees or education fees. If they don’t have a house, I have told the deputy commissioner to build a house for them,” Bommai told reporters after inspecting the spot where four members of a family were buried alive under the house which collapsed following landslide in a nearby hillock on Tuesday.
The Chief Minister said Muttalli and surrounding places in Bhatkal town witnessed so much of rains, which had never occurred in the past. It was like a cloudburst in which 515 mm rainfall occurred in an area of six to seven-km radius causing immense loss, especially those living beneath the hillock in the low-lying areas where the landslide occurred leading to house collapse killing four people of a family, Bommai said.
“This incident should not have happened. Because of laterite mining, the soil has become loose. Prima facie the heavy downpour led to the incident. We will get the geological study of the area done, identify the houses which may be in danger and shift the residents to safer places,” the Chief Minister said.
According to him, in just one day, there was a loss of ₹38 crore to ₹40 crore. Bommai said he has instructed the deputy commissioner of Uttara Kannada district to submit a preliminary report on the rain-related damages, including crop loss, infrastructure loss, damage to houses, shops and shipping boats, so that the relief amount can be given quickly.
He said at least 14 districts affecting 115 villages suffered rain-related losses in which 600 houses were completely damaged, 2,312 houses severely damaged and 14,578 houses partially damaged. Bommai added that crop in 21,431 hectares of land was damaged.
“The figures may go up also, so a joint survey is needed to give relief,” he said. The Chief Minister said the State government has already released ₹500 crore to repair infrastructure which bore the brunt of heavy downpour and floods.
IMA delegation meets Dr Raj Bahadur
While lamenting the shabby treatment meted out to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences V-C Dr Raj Bahadur by health minister Chetan Singh Jauramazra, a delegation of Punjab chapter of the Indian Medical Association on Tuesday evening met Dr Bahadur to express solidarity with him. The delegation was led by Punjab IMA chief Dr Paramjit Maan, national vice-president Dr Navjot Dahiya and others. Dr Bahadur tested positive for Covid on Wednesday.
AAP MP Harbhajan raises issue of attacks on Sikhs in Afghanistan
Newly appointed member of parliament from the Aam Aadmi Party and former international cricketer Harbhajan Singh highlighted the issue of attacks on Sikhs and gurdwaras in Afghanistan in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and asked for a zero-session to discuss the issue on Day 13 of the ongoing monsoon session. On June 18, an Afghanistani minority member who was later identified as a Sikh had died after unidentified assailants attacked a gurdwara in Kabul city.
Out on bail, sacked AAP minister Singla gets politically active in Mansa
About a month after getting bail in a corruption case, sacked Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla has scaled up political activities at Singla's home turf Mansa. Singla is regular on social media platforms, particularly Facebook, to share details of his various public visits and meetings. However, he is avoiding video posts. Singla was at Bhikhi town on Monday where he attended a religious function and interacted with villagers.
Punjab: Ferozepur police constable wins ₹1-crore lottery
A constable deputed in the quick response team of the Ferozepur police has won ₹1 crore in lottery, ticket of which Kuldeep Singh, who belongs to Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan had bought from a vendor near Ludhiana railway station. Delighted over the prize, Kuldeep Singh, who belongs to Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, said he would spend the money on his eight-year-old son's studies. Kuldeep said he came to know about the lottery results on Tuesday evening while on duty.
Moving away from traditional practice, Karnal farmer shows the way
Even as most of the farmers are reluctant to shun the traditional method of paddy cultivation on waterlogged fields which takes millions of litres of groundwater, Gurpartap Singh from Assandh in Karnal has emerged as a torchbearer by adopting the direct seeded rice (DSR) technique on 65 acres. Gurpartap said he began the trial of the DSR technique four years ago on two acres.
