Kumaraswamy's solution to hijab row: ‘Make hijab part of uniform’
In the assembly, on Wednesday, Former Chief Minister and JD(S) Floor Leader HD Kumaraswamy urged the State Government to consider allowing Muslims to wear hijab (headscarf) of the same colour as their school or college uniforms.
In response to a question, Kumaraswamy stated that the central government allows female students in Kendriya Vidyalayas to wear hijabs, citing a 2012 ruling. He believes that the state government should take note of it.
"On compassionate grounds, the state government should resolve this matter and put an end to this dispute once and for all," he said, adding that such a move would help restore the "academic atmosphere" in schools and institutions, which had been "vitiated" by the hijab row developments.
He urged the government to punish those who incite students on both sides. "We will support the government's decision to destroy remote controls because it is a critical need," he said.
Kumaraswamy urged the government to take action before the situation worsened by prohibiting Muslim businessmen from setting up stalls on the grounds of Hindu temples during gatherings and fairs.
"You can only push someone up to the wall, not past it," he clarified. "There will undoubtedly be retaliation. A situation like this will devastate society." It would be ideal if you could convene a meeting of religious leaders and come up with a peaceful solution."
Meanwhile, BJP MLA Raghupati Bhat has called on the government to investigate the role of Campus Front of India and others in the hijab controversy. "The hijab controversy is the result of a large plot in which outsiders are involved," he explained. "Some people in an undisclosed location trained the girls who caused such a commotion. "Family members of the girls have reported this to several Muslim leaders," he claimed.
